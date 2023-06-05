WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a truck took down live wires in Weymouth on Monday, knocking out power in the area and drawing an emergency response.

Weymouth fire officials said they first received a call reporting the incident near the intersection of Washington Street and Broad Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Local police later announced road closures in the area, warning that the situation could “take several hours to rectify.”

Fire officials said 490 customers were left without power after the incident, citing figures from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The Weymouth Fire Department sait units cleared the scene around 12:30 p.m.

