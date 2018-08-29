ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — A group of truckers lined up under an overpass on Florida’s Turnpike as police tried to talk down a suicidal man.

At least seven tractor-trailers sat under the overpass as a man hung over the side of a fence.

After more than an hour, Florida Highway Patrol says the man came off the bridge.

Orlando police later thanked the truckers for their assistance.

