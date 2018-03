(WHDH) — President Trump is considering adding another lawyer to the Russia investigation.

According to the New York Times, Emmet T. Flood and President Trump met at the White House.

No final decision has been made at this time.

Flood is known for his work with President Clinton during the impeachment process.

