Trump nominates former police chief as Vermont US marshal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a retired police chief to be Vermont’s next U.S. marshal.

Brad LaRose, who was nominated Wednesday, had been a police officer in Essex for more than 36 years, including more than five years as chief. He retired in January.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott jointly recommended LaRose to Trump. They wrote that LaRose understands the challenges of the opioid epidemic and the value of interagency coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They said as a police chief, LaRose has contributed personnel to the joint drug task force and helped his officers transition into, and out of, undercover work.

The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for capturing fugitives and sex offenders, managing federal prisoners, and protecting federal courthouses.

