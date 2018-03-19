Trump recognizes Manchester, N.H. firehouse for their work on reducing opioid overdoses

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — President Donald Trump made a pitstop at a firehouse in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday to commend firefighters and first responders for their efforts in reducing the effect of opioid addiction and overdoses.

Trump visited Central Fire Station before his speech on tackling the country’s opioid epidemic. The president chose to stop at the firehouse because of its special program, Safe Station. The program offers assistance to those who need help with their drug addiction, providing initial evaluation and even a place to store guns and knives.

“People can come in 24 hours a day, seven days a week and get access to different forms of treatment, different levels of care,” said EMS Officer Chris Hickey.

RELATED: In New Hampshire, Trump calls for death penalty to ‘get tough’ on drug pushers

Outside the firehouse, protesters criticized the president’s plans. Protesters said Trump’s proposal for harsher sentences and even the death penalty for drug traffickers is not what drug addicts need.

“We need resources, we need treatment. We don’t need more punishment, we don’t need more people going to jail. It just creates barriers and obstacles,” said John Burns, a recovering addict. He also called for efforts to reduce the stigma of drug addiction.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)