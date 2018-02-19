Trump spends President’s Day at his golf club

President Donald Trump is spending President’s Day at his private golf club in West Palm Beach.

Trump has been in Florida for the weekend. He spent his time largely at his Mar-a-Lago estate as White House aides advised him against golfing too soon after a deadly school shooting in a nearby community.

The White House did not immediately answer questions about whether the president was playing golf Monday. The president also visited the golf club Sunday evening.

An avid golfer, Trump heads to one of his courses almost every weekend.

President Barack Obama took heavy criticism in 2014 when he went golfing during a vacation just minutes after denouncing the militants who had beheaded an American journalist. He later said he “should’ve anticipated the optics” of immediately going to play golf.

