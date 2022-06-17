EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a man crashed through the front of a store selling Donald Trump merchandise in Easton Thursday.

Surveillance video from New England For Trump on Washington Street showed the black sedan speeding through a parking lot and smashing through a window at the front of the store and driving completely into the building, narrowly missing an employee in the store. That person was not hurt, police said.

“This is crazy. How does this even happen?” said store owner Keith Lambert, who added that his first worry was whether everyone was OK.

Despite dealing with protestors on occasion, Lambert told 7NEWS he never expected something like this.

“It’s disturbing, actually, if something like this were to happen because somebody didn’t like the store,” he said. “They could’ve killed someone.”

He called for civility ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Hundreds of items of merchandise were damaged and are unable to be sold. Lambert said it’s painful to see his store and its merchandise covered in glass.

According to police, the driver was a 46-year-old man from Raynham. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Lambert is now working on cleaning up the family business, collecting about 30 bags of damaged items.

“We’ve had protestors, little things go on here and there, but nothing like this,” said Lambert. “This is just awful.”

Police are still investigating the incident, and have taken the man into custody. They have not provided a motive for the incident.

