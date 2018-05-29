Trump to hold a sports field day at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to reverse a trend of fewer children participating in sports and make youth sports more accessible to economically disadvantaged students.

That’s the goal of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The White House says Trump will hold a field day on the South Lawn on Wednesday, joining athletes at stations that will include flag football, baseball, volleyball, golf, soccer and track and field.

Participants will include actor Lou Ferrigno, former New York Yankees Johnny Damon and Mariano Rivera, former football star Herschel Walker, beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and professional golfer Natalie Gulbis.

Trump issued an executive order in February refocusing the council on youth sports as opposed to President Barack Obama’s emphasis on fitness.

