SHENZHEN, China (AP) — For U.S. President Donald Trump, the meeting with the leaders of two other nuclear powers — China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin — was supposed to be a diplomatic triumph: It would serve as proof that Trump could negotiate with two of America’s toughest rivals.

Before the trio met Thursday in a villa in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, the U.S. president sought to flatter both Xi and Putin as his friends. The wars in Ukraine and Iran were on the agenda, as was reducing the dangers posed by their nuclear arsenals.

But after roughly 70 minutes behind closed doors, they agreed to a far narrower agenda. They would like to reform the United Nations, refine more fossil fuels and curb the reach of the International Criminal Court.

What was billed as a historic trilateral meeting in the end looked like a fleeting photo op. Trump quickly left the villa and boarded Air Force One without saying a word to reporters about his time with Xi and Putin. Still, he hailed the visit as “Highly Consequential” on social media as he made his way back to Washington and announced he would hold a press conference on Friday at the White House.

Following the Shenzhen talks, Trump dialed into a meeting in Berlin between U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside more than 40 European leaders who are supporting Ukraine’s war effort. Trump told the Berlin gathering that he spoke to Xi and Putin about finding a peaceful end to the Ukraine war, Witkoff said.

The agreements stemming from the trilateral meeting were modest, but the rhetoric that came at the start of it was not.

“We are really making history,” Trump said. “The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used.”

Xi earlier said the meeting would focus on “promoting world peace.” Putin, for his part, said the countries “hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace.”

After the meeting, Xi called it positive, constructive and fruitful, while Putin described the trilateral talks as open and candid, calling the format “useful and substantive.”

“It is a serious collaborative work,” he said in response to a question about whether the image of the meeting itself mattered more than the substance.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

The leaders also talked about Iran and trade

The U.S. president earlier had a separate one-on-one with Xi, their third substantial meeting this year.

Trump said they had a shared interest in having oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that was repeatedly shut because of attacks in the Iran war. Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump’s presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.

Trump also added to his calendar a separate sit-down with Putin, marking the first time the leaders have met for talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start,” Trump said, calling Putin “my friend.”

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

After their trilateral meeting, the three leaders took aim at the International Criminal Court for overstepping its jurisdiction, saying government officials should enjoy immunity from its prosecutions. Putin is wanted by the court, and Trump’s administration has imposed sanctions on ICC officials and the institution itself as part of a campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the United States and its allies, including Israel.

Trump boasts about his relationships, but the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger

The U.S. president’s ambitions going into the meeting recalled an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations. Trump was negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine — or allies like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

Trump has long believed his ability to create personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi made a symbolic gesture of friendship Wednesday by taking the unusual step of greeting Air Force One on the tarmac, and the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But for all the compliments the U.S. president has showered on the two autocrats, he did not always appear to have the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin share.

On Wednesday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Xi greeted Putin by calling him “my old friend.” The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his “dear friend.” China has helped economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions.

By contrast, when Xi went to the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a “personal rapport and stayed in touch.” Trump and Xi have one more meeting planned this year, at the G20 summit in Florida in December.

There were also signs of friction Thursday in the U.S.-China relationship despite Trump’s praise of Xi.

Chinese officials blocked a Bloomberg reporter from the trilateral meeting after she asked a question at the earlier Trump-Xi session. And Chinese television showed a video of Trump appearing drowsy, while the White House posted a clip of Trump helping Xi up an escalator.

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)