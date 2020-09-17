Trumps arrive in NH to drum up support ahead of 2020 election

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - First lady Melania Trump toured a hospital in Concord, New Hampshire Thursday to highlight their work and programs created for babies born with health issues related to opioid exposure.

“Every day they work to give these newborns a fighting chance but they provide more than medical care,” she said. “They give these innocent babies and their families the gift of hope and love.”

During her visit, the first lady was joined by the Director of White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Jim Carroll and the two spoke with a mother and were educated about the work being done.

“Clearly here in New Hampshire you’re putting your arms around people and saying it’s okay we’ll get you the help that you need,” Carroll said.

Concord mother Caity Carter said she is happy to see Melania shining a light on the important work being done in New England.

“It’s wonderful, anybody from either party to come in here and put in the work and show the community you’re here,” she said. “It’s an ongoing crisis the more people we have supporting our mothers the better our communities from Concord, New Hampshire to Boston. “

Eric Trump was also in the Granite State on Thursday and made his way to Portsmouth on behalf of his father.

He signed autographs, took selfies and rallied support at a field office before heading off to a second event in Maine.

The first lady also visited a fire station that she and the president visited several years ago to get an update on their work to help victims of overdoses.

