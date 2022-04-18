BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials will no longer enforce mask mandates at airports after a federal judge’s ruling Monday, but it’s unclear how that will affect the MBTA.

A federal judge in Florida voided the government’s mask mandate for planes and public transportation Monday afternoon, saying it exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. White House officials said they are reviewing the order, but in the meantime the TSA will not enforce the mandate.

But while airline passengers can now fly facemask-free, it’s unclear whether T passengers can ride without masks. MBTA officials said they will continue to follow CDC guidelines while it reviews the judge’s ruler, but after they made that announcement CDC officials said their mask order is no longer in effect.

However, the agency still recommends wearing masks on indoor public transportation. The MBTA did not immediately comment.

