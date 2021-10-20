BOSTON (WHDH) - Transportation Security Administration officers seized a cane that resembled a firearm in Boston’s Logan International Airport on Tuesday.

The cane was discovered during security screening, according to the TSA.

State police responded to the scene and the woman who owned the cane was eventually allowed to continue on with her travel plans without her cane.

“If it looks like a firearm, it’s not getting on the plane with you,” TSA New England wrote on Twitter.

