(WHDH) — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general will review a TSA program called “Quiet Skies.”

The recently-revealed program uses federal air marshals to track United States citizens flagged as possibly posing a threat.

The passengers are not suspected of a crime, not under investigation and not on any terror watch list.

Investigators will look into whether the program follows privacy laws and whether it is effective.

The DHS inspector general’s announcement of a review of the program came in response to a request by Congressman Michael Capuano.

