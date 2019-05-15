Tufts campus on alert, police step up patrols after 2 students allegedly attacked in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Tufts University police are urging the campus to be on high alert after two students were allegedly attacked in Medford over the past week.

A student walking on Frederick Avenue on May 7 around 11:45 p.m. reported to police that an unknown 6-foot tall man, wearing all dark clothing and reflective sneakers, approached her from behind and grabbed her in a bear-hug fashion around the upper torso and waist.

She was able to escape without injury and run to safety.

The suspect fled the area.

Then, around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, another student reported that a white man, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans, approached her from behind and grabbed her around the waist, police said.

She also broke free without injury and fled the area.

Students on campus are concerned.

“It’s terrifying, honestly, when you think about it. I would be freaked out,” Lily Blackshaw said.

Hannah Norowitz added: “Luckily, I was already inside (and) not out and about, but, yeah, it was definitely scary to see that.”

Both incidents remain under investigation as police urge fellow students to remain vigilant as they work to track down the man.

