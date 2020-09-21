Tuft’s drops ‘floating’ from children’s hospital name

BOSTON (WHDH) - What was once known as the Floating Hospital for Children is now Tufts Children’s Hospital.

Back in the 1800s, the pediatric hospital was located on a boat that was docked in Boston Harbor.

Now, the word floating no longer applies and hospital officials said it was making it difficult for people to find them.

“Today the mission of Floating Hospital is the same as it’s always been, to heal and to comfort while keeping our young patients at the center of everything we do.” Pediatrician in Chief Geoffrey Binney said. “While the Floating Hospital name has served us well in the past, in modern times it isn’t allowing us to serve that mission.”

Tufts Children’s Hospital has been providing care in Boston for more than 125 years.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)