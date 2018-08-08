Tufts Medical Center in Boston announces new CEO

BOSTON (AP) — An accomplished physician and teacher will be the next CEO of one of Boston’s top hospitals.

Tufts Medical Center announced Tuesday it is appointing Michael Apkon as its next leader beginning this fall. Apkon currently works as president and CEO for The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.

Tufts Medical Board of Directors Chairman Joe Campanelli says Apkon is “uniquely qualified” for the position, and has distinguished himself working in renowned institutions and developing innovative systems.

Apkon, a Massachusetts native, says the appointment is a homecoming and his daughter — a student at Tufts University Medical School — originally led him to the position.

Apkon previously worked as chief medical officer for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and as executive director at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

