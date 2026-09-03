BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers at Tufts University are rallying Thursday at the Medford campus as they prepare to go on strike.

The union said about 100 workers, including groundskeepers, electricians, and carpenters, and more have been working through the summer without a contract.

They will march with elected officials Thursday before voting to authorize a strike if negotiations don’t progress.

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