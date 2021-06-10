The Red Sox this season have been showing off a unique celebration for when players hit a home run.

Every time a player hits a home run, they are pushed through the dugout in a cart.

The idea came from long-time catcher-turned-coach Jason Veritek.

“He was like ‘If the boys hit a homer today, push them down the tunnel through this,'” said catcher Kevin Plawecki. “Literally no joke. Vaquez was up to bat and he hit a homer like two pitches later.”

Fans were able to see the tunnel time celebration in action during Wednesday’s game when Xander Bogaerts scored a home run and received the special treatment.