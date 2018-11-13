Tuukka Rask rejoins Boston Bruins after leave of absence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Goaltender Tuukka Rask rejoined the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after taking a brief leave of absence from the team, General Manager Don Sweeney announced.

Rask was granted a leave of absence on Friday due to a “personal matter.”

The team has not released details on Rask’s leave but Sweeney said it was “not health-related.”

Rask, 31, has had a sluggish start to the 2018-19 season, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

He last appeared in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday and allowed three goals in relief of Jaroslav Halak.

It’s not clear when Rask will retake his place between the pipes.

