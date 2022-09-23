BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing assault charges after MBTA Transit Police said they got into a physical altercation over music volume.

Transit Police said that on Thursday at around 5:10 p.m., officers headed to Ruggles Station in response to a reported fight in progress. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses as well as those allegedly involved about what happened.

They pieced together that a 34-year-old Boston man was playing music through his phone’s speakers on the Orange Line. A woman asked him to turn his music down and he said no. He also claimed not to have headphones with him. Then, a 67-year-old Boston man confronted the man and allegedly demanded that he turn down the music. The 34-year-old allegedly responded with expletives and suggested the older man mind his own business.

The 67-year-old then allegedly punched the music player in the mouth. In response, the younger man allegedly hit the older man in the head. The two were ultimately separated by other passengers.

The 67-year-old was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Both men will be summoned to Roxbury District Court on assault charges.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)