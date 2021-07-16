READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children were among the three people injured in a crash involving a school bus in Reading on Friday, officials said.

Video from SKY7-HD showed a damaged gray sedan against a utility pole and a school bus against a tree near the intersection of Wakefield and Charles streets around 4:30 p.m. as kids waited to be taken to a reunification center.

There were 18 students on the bus at the time of the crash, two of whom suffered minor injuries.

The kids were being taken home from Cape Rice Moody, a nearby Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts camp.

“We felt like a giant bump and a lot of the girls fell on the floor,” said Gabriela Dutras, who was on the bus at the time of the crash. “Then we realized the bus wasn’t on the road anymore and then we all got up and all the police started to arrive.”

The driver of the other car involved was also treated for minor injuries and taken to an area hospital, Reading police said.

A reunification center has been established at J.W. Killam Elementary School for parents to pick up their children.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Reading update; sources say kids on crashed school bus were leaving Camp Rice Moody in Reading when bus and car collided just after 4pm #7news pic.twitter.com/DY323h2F2p — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 16, 2021

