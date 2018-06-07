Two escaped bulls fight each other in street

(WHDH) — Residents in one California neighborhood were treated to a heavyweight bout Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the Freemont section of San Francisco found two massive bulls, with their horns locked, squaring off in the middle of the street.

The bulls escaped from a nearby ranch when they were let for a hike. Their owner was fined and will be responsible for repairs and damages.

“When an active ‘bullfight’ comes out over the radio, meetings take pause, and everyone listens for the next update! Luckily the owner arrived and helped MOOve the two back to their property,” police said in a tweet.

