BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly,” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour.

Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s Donuts in Saugus made the list.

Over 300 shops were nominated for the honor, 160 were put to a vote, and over 8,000 votes were cast over 2 months.

Kane’s won the title of the best plain glazed donut for its honey dipped donut. Union Square Donuts won in the best unique dough donut category for its maple bacon donut. The shop prides itself on its brioche dough used for its confections.

Maine’s The Holy Donut also won an award for the best blueberry glazed donut.

The overall winner was Ride ‘n Roll Bakery in Indiana, whose cinnamon caramel donut is a fan favorite.

The best Boston cream pie donut was not found in Boston, however– it’s in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at Sweetwater’s Donut Mill.

