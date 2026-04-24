CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men pleaded guilty in connection with an explosion at Harvard Medical School in 2025.

Logan Patterson, 18, and Dominick Cardoza, 20, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday, as their lawyers told the judge it was a “stupid prank.”

“I’m sure you’ve heard the concept in the law of developing brains and when kids are kids, and their brains aren’t developed, and they do stupid things as we all did,” Kevin Reddington, Patterson’s attorney, said.

Their lawyers said Patterson and Cardoza had been partying all night and had found an open door to enter the building. They recorded a video of the firework going off and shared it over the next few days. The two could get up to five years in jail, but their lawyers said they have no record, and federal prosecutors appear open to probation.

“There is remorse, of course, they acknowledged that in court, and I think considering youthful minds engaging in behavior without much foresight,” Reddington said. “Now that there is foresight, both of them are quite remorseful for their action.”

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