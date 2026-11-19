SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people died in a house fire in Sabornton, New Hampshire, Thursday morning.

Officials say that at 1:52 a.m., police responded to a single-family, log cabin-style home at 181 Hueber Drive in Sabornton that was on fire.

Crews said they entered the home and found two people dead. They’ve been identified as Gloria Beck, 86, and Edwin Beck, 66. The cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

Another resident who lives in a separate building on the property suffered minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

Officials said the fire took 30 minutes to put out.

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