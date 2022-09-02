HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found inside a Hyannis home early Friday morning.

The Barnstable Police Department said in a press release they responded to a residence on Murray Way in Hyannis at 2:48 a.m. on Friday after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Officials determined a murder-suicide had occurred at the home upon investigation and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit was called to the scene.

The DA said two children were in the home at the time but are now safe with authorities.

Officials said this crime was isolated to the residence on Murray Way and there is no danger to the public while the investigation continues. Massachusetts State Police, the medical examiner and the DA remain on the scene Friday morning.

No other information is immediately available.

