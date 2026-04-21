HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police responded to a reported stabbing at a business Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to Cedar’s Mediterranean Food on Foundation Avenue. When they arrived, they say they found two people suffering from stab wounds.

Both were treated on scene and were eventually taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

Police say an investigation indicated the people are known to one another and there is no current threat to the public.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at (978) 373-1212.

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