EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire tore through their house on Bridge Road in Eastham early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials with the Eastham Fire Department said a report of a fire came in around 4:20 a.m.

Police officers arriving first at the scene were able to help get residents out of the home, including one person in a wheelchair, officials said.

Firefighters from several area communities aided in the fire response, which continued for several hours.

Officials said the two people who were hospitalized were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon.

