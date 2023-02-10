BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday when wind caused part of a building to collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said.

Officials said they received a call shortly before 12 p.m. reporting the men injured at a site near Bible Hill Road.

SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene after the collapse with pieces of wood scattered around a building that appeared to be under construction.

The New Hampshire Office of the State Fire Marshal said one man fell from the second floor of the building as seconds of the sections came down. The second man was pinned under a fallen wall, according to the fire marshal.

Officials described the incident as a “construction accident,” adding that the men were taken to hospitals by medical helicopter. Officials with the fire marshal’s office said the extent and prognosis of the injuries was unknown as of Friday afternoon, though The two men are expected to survive.

Federal investigators were on scene on Friday trying to figure out the cause of the collapse.

