BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Sons of Boston employees were indicted Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a marine veteran in March, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Alvaro Larrama, 38, is facing a charge of second-degree murder while Alisha Dumeer, 34, was indicted for accessory after the fact to murder. Larrama, a bouncer for the Sons of Boston, is alleged to have stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez on March 19 after the Marine vet tried to re-enter the bar after being kicked out.

According to Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso, cameras caught Dumeer, a co-owner of the bar, providing Larrama with a change of clothes after the incident and disposing of the clothes he wore during the alleged stabbing.

Martinez, a Chicago native, was in town visiting friends for St. Patrick’s Day at the time.

“In one moment of violence, the Martinez family’s lives were forever changed,” said Hayden in a statement. “The pain of Daniel’s loss is only exacerbated by the knowledge that those with information to hold his killer accountable not only refused to assist police, but actively conspired to help a killer escape justice.”

Larrama is being held without bail. Dumeer was released on her own recognizance and was ordered to have no further contact with Larrama.

