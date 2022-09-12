FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two students have been arrested at Fitchburg High School for having knives in school.

Fitchburg Police were called to the school around 9:30 a.m. for a possible threat involving a gun, which placed the school on lockdown briefly as police searched the building. Officials said a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and arrested once police discovered he was carrying a pocket knife. The teen was accompanied by three other students inside the school including a 16-year-old boy who investigators said was carrying a kitchen knife and was later placed under arrest by police.

Police said there was no active harm at the high school and no gun was ever located. The school said it learned of the threat this morning through the STOPit app, which all students, teachers and staff have access to.

The two boys were taken to police headquarters where they were booked this morning. The teens could appear before a juvenile court judge as early as this afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

