MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester took two men into custody following a violent robbery that happened in the city earlier in the month.

Officials said David Hoffens, 30, and Adrian Hardisty, 26, were arrested in connection with a theft that occurred on May 2, involving a victim who was assaulted on Calef Road.

According to the department, it was around 9 p.m. when the victim was walking through the area and was approached from behind by an SUV.

Police said two males exited the vehicle and proceeded to grab the victim, drag him to the ground, and assault him before taking the victim’s iPhone and other items and driving away.

“Through the course of the investigation, Manchester Police were able to identify the two suspects as 30-year-old David Hoffens and 26-year-old Adrian Hardisty, both of Manchester,” the department stated in a news release.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with Felony Robbery. Police also discovered Hardisty had multiple warrants for his arrest, with charges that included:

First Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

Burglary

Criminal Threatening

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Hillsborough Superior Court-North on Tuesday, May 16.

