BOSTON (WHDH) - Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after a police pursuit involving a BMW ended in a crash in Boston, officials said.

At around 9 a.m., a state trooper spotted a stolen 2025 BMW M850 traveling on Granite Avenue in Milton and tried to pull the vehicle over, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The BMW’s driver tried to evade police and led troopers on a chase on I-93 northbound, police said in a statement.

The chase came to an end when the BMW crashed into a pickup truck, which was launched into a State Police cruiser, according to police. The BMW then struck the guard rail on the right side of the highway before coming to a stop, officials said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on several delinquent charges, including receipt of stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, and negligent operation, authorities said.

Traffic was temporarily diverted at Exit 11 and Neponset onramp. No additional information was immediately available.

