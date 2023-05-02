Two teens are facing charges linked to accusations that they dumped a woman’s groceries out and threw items at her at the Broadway MBTA station on Thursday of last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The DA’s office said the incident happened at some point before 3:30 p.m., when MBTA transit police saw a 21-year-old woman crying while sitting on a bench on the Broadway platform.

The DA’s office said the woman told police she saw a group of teens arguing with someone while she was on a Red Line train.

“One of the juveniles, a female, turned to the victim and said ‘What the (expletive) are you looking at?’” the DA’s office said.

Officials said the juvenile and a second member of her group then attacked the victim, leaving her with a swollen and bleeding nose.

The DA’s office said Saul Diaz, 18, was charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officials said a 16-year-old female was also arrested to face the same charges.

Diaz was released on personal recognizance but ordered to weekday home confinement between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. and unconditional home confinement on weekends, according to the DA.

Diaz is due back in court on June 21.

In an update, the DA’s office said the 16-year-old was released on personal recognizance with conditions.

“This is inexcusable conduct that can undermine the public’s confidence in its ability to use public transportation safely and efficiently,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Public transportation is crucial to the economic viability of our region, and when something like this happens—a passenger being set upon, unprovoked, and wounded in the process—it’s an assault not just on them, but on the entire system.”