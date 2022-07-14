FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A double shooting outside a McDonald’s in Framingham has sent two teenagers to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the drive-through of McDonald’s along Route 30.

Framingham Police said there are two male victims.

One victim is an 18-year-old with chest wounds and was transported to Tufts Medical Center.

The other victim is a 19-year-old with a leg wound and was transported to UMass Worcester.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Officials are investigating what led up to this shooting.

The scene is clear now and the parking lot and drive-through are both open.

