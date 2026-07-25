CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Concord on Saturday afternoon that left five people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Walden Street and Bristers Hill Road around 1 p.m. found five people suffering from injuries, according to the Concord Police Department.

Two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals, two were transported by Boston MedFlight to regional trauma centers, and one was transported by ambulance to a regional trauma center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Concord Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

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