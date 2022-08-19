LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence have been investigating a shooting Friday morning that left at least two people wounded.

Officials said the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the area of Manchester and May Street.

According to Lawrence PD, the victims were treated at the scene by firefighters and EMTs before being taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

As officials continue to investigate, a police detective told 7NEWS they believe the shooting was not random.

