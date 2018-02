COLUMBUS, OH (WHDH) — Two girls in Ohio want to help kids who don’t have a place to call home.

Eight-year-old Paisley and 9-year-old Camie put on birthday parties for homeless children.

They said they want to make sure each kid has a special birthday.

The birthday supplies will be donated to an organization that throws parties for families who can’t afford it.

