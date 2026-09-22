TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyngsboro police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday, Tyngsboro Police Chief Shaun Woods announced.

Derrick Couture, 39, is believed to have traveled into Tyngsboro following the incident earlier in the day, according to police. Police said Coutour may pose a danger to himself or others, and members of the public are urged not to approach him if they see him, and to immediately call 911.

Tyngsboro police are searching the area along with Nashua Police, and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team.

Anyone who believes they have seen Couture is asked to call 911.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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