Tyngsboro woman gives birth to son in car while heading to hospital

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsboro mother gave birth in her car as she headed to Emerson Hospital on Thanksgiving morning.

Alyssa Sugrue was trying to get to the hospital around 5:30 a.m. to deliver her baby but he had other plans.

Hunter William Mignone was born on the passenger’s seat of the family’s Jeep at the Concord Rotary.

Sugrue and her newborn son are said to be doing well.

Hunter is the family’s third child.

