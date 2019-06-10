Tyson recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken products over fear of contamination

(WHDH) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 190,757 pounds chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken fritter products were produced on Feb. 28, 2019. The recall is for 32.81-pound cases containing four 8.2-pound bags of fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters with case code 0599NHL02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled items were shipped to institutional foodservice locations nationwide, including schools.

FSIS says the distribution resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of chicken products.

FSIS says it is concerned that some product may be in food service freezers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (888) 747-7611.

