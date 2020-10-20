U.S. Attorney: 15 charged in fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifteen people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after a federal investigation found they were involved in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The 15 people were charged with distribution and/or possession with intent to distribute of fentanyl and cocaine.

After an ongoing investigation, federal agents seized three handguns, four kilograms of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, five pounds of marijuana and 38 bottles of liquid THC when they arrested that 15 people Tuesday, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)