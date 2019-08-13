U.S. Marshal injured while apprehending NH shooting suspect

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A U.S. Marshal was injured on Monday while apprehending a New Hampshire man who was wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a drug-related shooting earlier this month, officials said.

Authorities had been searching for 35-year-old Michael D. Ames, of Concord, since the shooting on Aug. 1, according to the Concord Police Department.

After turning to the public for help tracking down the “armed and dangerous suspect,” investigators followed up on a tip and caught Ames walking out of a home on Thorndike Street late Monday night.

Ames allegedly discarded a backpack and tried to flee on foot when confronted by a Deputy U.S. Marshal. A brief struggled ensued, causing minor injuries to the Marshal.

Police say Ames was also found to be in possession of a loaded pistol.

He was arrested on charges including attempt to commit second-degree murder, robbery, attempt to commit armed robbery, unarmed robbery, reckless conduct, convicted felons, and second-degree assault.

Based on evidence found in the discarded backpack, police say Ames will likely face additional weapons and drug charges.

Two of Ames’ alleged associates, 32-year-old Christopher Becker and 32-year-old Karen Tefft, both of Concord, were also arrested at the scene.

Becker is charged with possession of a controlled drug and failure to appear on drug sales charges. Tefft is charged with failing to appear on theft charges.

All three individuals were ordered held without bail pending arraignment.

