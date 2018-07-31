(WHDH) — Uber is abandoning its self-driving trucks unit; however, the rideshare company isn’t giving up on its autonomous cars fleet.

Uber notified workers with the truck program about the shutdown Monday. Those employees are expected to be reassigned.

The venture into self-driving vehicles hasn’t been a smooth one for Uber.

The program was suspended after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an autonomous car in Arizona.

It resumed this month, with drivers having full control of the vehicles.

