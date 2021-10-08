STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn interim coach Lou Spanos, two assistant coaches and two Huskies players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday’s game against UMass, the school announced Friday.

UConn said Spanos, offensive coordinator Frank Giufer, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer are all in a 10-day quarantine as a result of positive tests.

The school says all five are fully vaccinated and doing well.

Two unvaccinated team members were identified as close contacts and also immediately quarantined. Their names were not released.

All other players who were identified as close contacts are fully vaccinated, have produced multiple negative tests and will be able to play Saturday when the Huskies (0-6) visit the Minutemen (0-5), the school said.

Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter, who served as Delaware’s interim coach for five games in 2016, will assume head coaching duties during Spanos’ absence.

Spanos became the Huskies’ interim coach after Randy Edsall (Corey’s father) was ousted two games into the season. Edsall went 6-32 during his second stint with UConn.

