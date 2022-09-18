LONDON (WHDH)– The UK has settled into what could be a lifetime of future kings holding the throne under the current line of succession.

The throne had not been held by a king since King George VI died in 1952 and was succeeded by Queen Elizabeth II.

With the death of Elizabeth II, her son, King Charles III, 73, begins his reign with his son, 40-year-old Prince William, now first in line to the throne and Williams’s 9-year-old son, Prince George, second in line.

“I think we’re going to have a succession of kings now with the princes coming through,” one person, who 7NEWS spoke to in London, said. “It seems very strange now to be singing ‘god save our gracious king.'”

“His majesty” will be the now be the title of the UK’s monarchs for the foreseeable future.

“The history appears to be that we have great queens of England but the kings are so-so,” said another person who spoke to 7NEWS in London. “We’ll see if Charles can exceed that.”

The new era of kings begins after 70 years of life under Queen Elizabeth II. For some, that change is going to take time to set in.

“It feels weird. My parents and everyone have grown up with the queen,” a person who spoke to 7NEWS in London, said. “It is going to be a different feeling singing ‘God Save the King.'”

