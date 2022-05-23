BOSTON (WHDH) - Five honorees received awards Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage ceremony at Boston’s JFK Library.

The theme of the ceremony was “Defending Democracy,” which each recipient had done even while potentially jeopardizing their careers– or their lives.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy received an award, and an embassy worker accepted the award on his behalf.

The other four honorees were recognized for their efforts to defend the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, despite facing threats and intimidation.

Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney received an award for standing up to her party, as did Arizona’s Republican House Speaker Russell Bowers.

“Every one of us has a duty to set aside partisan battles and stand together,” Cheney said as she accepted her award.

“The true person of dedication is one who has an honor mortgaged to no single individual or group,” Bowers said.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also received an award after withstanding pressure to reverse her state’s election results.

The final honoree was Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who helped count ballots in Georgia, and served in the state’s elections department, even as she received death threats from President Trump supporters.

“I want to give a special thank you to all the anonymous election workers out there, the ones that are doing the heavy lifting our democracy depends on far from the spotlight,” she said upon acceptance of her award.

This is the first time five people have received the award in one year. Previous recipients include President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney.

