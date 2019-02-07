UMaine football star arrested on domestic violence charge

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Police say a standout football player at the University of Maine has been arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Police say Ramon Jefferson was arrested at his home by Old Town police Wednesday night. They say police responded to a Bangor residence after receiving a call, and a woman who was interviewed identified Jefferson as the suspect.

The Portland Press Herald reports Jefferson is scheduled to be arraigned March 4. School officials say they are gathering details about the incident, but did not yet have an official statement Thursday.

Jefferson attended high school in New York prior to coming to UMaine. He posted bail later on the evening he was arrested. Police say they don’t believe he’s been assigned an attorney. A phone number couldn’t be found for Jefferson.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)