LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts Lowell on Tuesday canceled all in-person and remote classes amid an investigation into a possible cybersecurity incident that is affecting technology services, officials said.

“UMass Lowell continues to retain control over its IT infrastructure and is working with a leading cyber forensics firm to identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered. Out of an abundance of caution, all network communications have been suspended by the university to and from the campus network while the scope of the incident is evaluated,” school officials said in a statement.

Officials also warned that employees may notice a software program called Red Cloak temporarily installed on all university-owned devices by IT staff to identify and evaluate potential security threats.

There has been no timeframe determined for a full restoration of services.

Updates will be posted on the university’s website at they become available.

It’s not clear if classes will resume on Wednesday.

