WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at UMass Memorial Medical Center are facing a critical bed shortage after the ICU reached full capacity this week.

“Right now we have a critical bed shortage at UMass Memorial and throughout central Massachusetts. It’s creating a lot of stress on the healthcare system right now,” said UMass Memorial Health President and CEO Dr. Eric Dickson.

Though the bed shortage was caused by multiple factors, including an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the Bay State.

On Thursday, the seven day average COVID-19 hospitalization rate rose to 855 patients, the highest it has been since Feb. 2021. On July 9, the seven day average had been just 85.

Dr. Dickson says there are three main issues contributing to the bed shortage, including a surge in COVID-19 infections, patients going in for procedures and operations delayed by previous coronavirus surges, and staffing shortages at nursing homes and skilled care facilities.

Health officials say it is important for people to take as many precautions as possible against the coronavirus, including getting vaccinated.

“There is not an end game here that is obvious. I think it strengthens the advice to get vaccinated if you aren’t and it strengthens the advice to get a booster if you haven’t gotten it,” said Tufts Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Shira Doron.

Dr. Dickson believes extra capacities, such as the field hospital that had been set up at the DCU center, may be needed again.

“We’re going to see a continued growth in COVID cases, continued pressure on the hospitals, and an overall number of hospitalized patients that this state has never seen,” he said.

